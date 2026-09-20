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16-year-old boy among 3 electrocuted to death in Mizoram

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were electrocuted to death, and three others were injured while shifting a pole at a highway project site in Mizoram's Kolasib district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 1 pm on Saturday at Sethawn near Kolasib when the six labourers were engaged for shifting an electric pole as part of the ongoing four-lane highway project, SP Lalrinpuia Varte told PTI.

The workers were employed by a sub-contractor tasked with replacing electric poles damaged during the widening of NH-306, the state's main road link with Assam, being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), he said.

Two of the deceased were from Myanmar and the other from Manipur, he added.

The SP said the surviving workers told police that they had switched off the power supply at three different points before beginning the work, but were unaware of how electricity reached the site.

Officials, however, said the workers had apparently switched off the wrong GOAB (Gang Operated Air Break Switch) when a power shutdown was taken from a control room following their request. -- PTI

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