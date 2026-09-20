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14-year-old boy injured in firing over pipeline-laying dispute in UP

Sun, 20 September 2026
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19:08
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A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in firing following a dispute over laying a pipeline in a field here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dhakpura village in the Jaithra area on Saturday night. The injured teenager, identified as Ashu, son of Narendra, sustained a gunshot wound to his eye, the police said.

His family rushed him to Saifai Medical College. Several people were allegedly involved in the dispute, and tension was reported in the village following the incident.

"The matter is being investigated, and the injured boy is undergoing treatment," Jaithra Station House Officer Sunil Kumar said. -- PTI

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