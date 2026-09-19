UP MLA duped of Rs.1.55 lakh via PhonePe

13:38

In her complaint to police, Pooja Pal, who represents the Chail constituency in Kaushambi district, alleged that Rs 1,55,000 was withdrawn from her account without her authorisation between August 22 and September 13, 2026.





The MLA suspects that someone hacked her iPhone 17 to carry out the incident.

Ahmad, a former MP and multiple-time MLA from Allahabad West, was serving a life sentence when police escorted him and his brother Ashraf for a medical check-up in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023.





Three assailants shot them dead at point-blank range during the escort.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Pooja Pal has lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person regarding the unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 1.55 lakh from her Union Bank of India account via PhonePe.A police official from the Dhumanganj station said based on the MLA's complaint, they registered an FIR on Friday against an unknown person under Section 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, and further action is underway.Pooja Pal is the wife of Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA from Allahabad West who was shot dead just days after their wedding in January 2005 in an attack linked to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad.The killing took place in full view of the media and was broadcast live. --