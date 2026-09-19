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Trump signs deal to give US 'permanent control' over Greenland

Sat, 19 September 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced what he described as an "Infinite Life" agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming the pact gives the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs in Greenland and allows Washington to prevent adversaries from establishing a military presence or making sensitive investments on the Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement had "completely" addressed US concerns over Greenland and would come at no cost to Washington.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump said.

"There will be NO COST to the United States!" he added.

Trump said the agreement would give the US the ability to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States.

"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," he said.

"Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval," Trump added.

Trump said the agreement would have no expiry and described it as an "Infinite Life" Agreement.

"This is an "Infinite Life" Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People," he said.

He also announced plans for a major expansion of the US military presence on the island.

"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction," Trump said.

Trump said the agreement represented a solution beneficial to the US, Denmark, Greenland and its allies.

"This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies," he said.

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