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Sixth day of Ganesh festival: More than 300 idols immersed in Mumbai by afternoon

Sat, 19 September 2026
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A total of 307 idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Hartalika (Parvati) were immersed in Mumbai till 3 pm on Saturday, the sixth day of the 12-day Ganesh festival, civic officials said, adding that no untoward incident occurred.

The immersions included 270 household idols of Lord Ganesh and 33 of goddess Gauri. Additionally, four idols of public Ganesh mandals (community groups) were immersed.

According to different traditions, Lord Ganesh idols are immersed one-and-a-half days after their consecration, on the third day, fifth day, sixth day, seventh day and on Anant Chaturdashi (concluding day of the festival).

On the fifth day of Ganapati immersion on Friday, a total of 37,843 idols were immersed, including 35,843 household Ganapati idols, 1,030 idols of community Ganapati pandals, and 129 idols of goddess Hartalika, till 6 am.

During the one-and-a-half-day immersion on September 15-16, a total of 61,640 Ganesh and Hartalika idols were immersed in water bodies across the metropolis.

Ganesh mandals install large, beautifully decorated idols in temporary community pavilions or pandals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for immersion at various sites, including artificial ponds, across the city for devotees.

The festival began on September 14 and will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi (September 25), when a large number of idols will be immersed after processions.  -- PTI

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