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Police raid 18 spa centres in Gurugram, detain 50 people, including 30 women

Sat, 19 September 2026
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11:07
Representative image
Representative image
Police have raided 18 spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in Gurugram and detained 30 women and 20 men, officials said on Saturday. The joint raid by the Haryana State Commission for Women and Gurugram police began on Friday at 10:00 pm and continued until 3:00 am on Saturday, officials said. 

According to police, during the simultaneous raids, they found prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities in 8 of the 18 spa centres.

Police are now examining seized electronic, digital, physical, and documentary evidence to uncover the network and the roles of the owners, operators, managers and facilitators.

Police said some spa centres were locked, but officers managed to open them and discovered men and women in compromising positions.

"Thirty women and twenty men were found at the premises. Police are questioning the women to ascertain their circumstances and identify any possible chain, network, or facilitators of such activities," a senior police officer said.

Police said they are also verifying the role of the men present at the spas, and appropriate legal action will follow based on the evidence.

Gurugram Police said they maintain zero tolerance towards organised illegal activities carried out under the guise of legitimate commercial establishments. 

They said police acted on suo motu cognisance of suspected illegal activities in spa centres.

Police said the joint raid was conducted in the presence of Gurugram Police, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Usha Priyadarshini and her team, and the Duty Magistrate.

Police said further investigation is underway. -- PTI

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