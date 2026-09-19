Now, NSUI candidate leads in DUSU presidential race

13:42

In the ongoing counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, National Students' Union of India candidate Vijay Meena is currently leading the presidential race with a margin of 494 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Yash Dabas after the 10th round of counting.



For the vice-presidential position, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is in the lead with 15,591 votes as counting progresses.



As of now, Meena has secured 11,966 votes, while Dabas has garnered 11,472 votes in the presidential contest.



Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav leads with 8,007 votes for the joint secretary post.



In the race for the secretary position, the ABVP has received 9,953 votes compared to NSUI's candidate, who has polled 7,712 votes.



For the joint secretary role, ABVP has obtained 5,386 votes, while NSUI has obtained 5,339 votes.



The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.



Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI secured the vice-president's post. -- PTI