Man shoots wife dead after spat over cooking in south Delhi

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IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





Kamlesh and Poonam allegedly had an argument over the preparation of vegetables, following which the quarrel escalated and he allegedly shot her.



Poonam died at the spot, the police said.



After the incident, resident of the area, who had heard a loud sound from inside the house, knocked on the door. Kamlesh allegedly did not open it for some time.





The couple's three children, who were inside the house, were also heard crying, following which residents continued to ask him to open the door.



Kamlesh allegedly attempted to leave the house and told neighbours that Poonam had shot herself. -- PTI

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a quarrel over cooking vegetables at their house in Delhi's Tigri area on Friday evening, the police said.The accused, identified as Kamlesh, allegedly tried to mislead neighbours by claiming that his wife Poonam had shot herself, but local residents grew suspicious and caught him before handing him over to police, according to police.The incident took place at around 7 pm at the couple's house in the Tigri area of Sangam Vihar, the police said.