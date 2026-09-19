Man kills wife for 'disrespecting' his family members

18:29

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangling his 19-year-old wife to death for not extending proper respect to his family members in Bhiwandi city of Thane district in Maharashtra, police said.



The matter came to light when the accused, identified as Tabrez Jamshed Alam, brought his deceased wife, Sainab Tabrez Alam, to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Thane on Friday evening.



Narpoli Police were alerted after attending doctors noticed suspicious strangulation marks on the victim's neck along with fresh physical injuries on her face.



Alam told police that he strangled Sainab to death as he was upset because she didn't extend proper respect to his family members, an official said.



Police booked Alam under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. -- PTI