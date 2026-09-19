Honeymoon turns nightmare for newlyweds after barbecue fire engulfs woman

10:18

A newly married woman suffered 60 per cent burns and her husband was also injured after a barbecue at a homestay in Darjeeling's Sitong caught fire, allegedly after kerosene was poured instead of cooking oil, police said on Friday.



The woman, identified as Nikita Saha, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Siliguri, while her husband Samir Das suffered burn injuries while trying to save her, a senior police officer said.



Das was discharged after receiving initial treatment. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, which took place on Thursday night, the officer said.



The family lodged a complaint against the homestay at the Kurseong police station, he said, adding that a probe has begun.



"We have received a complaint and are investigating the circumstances that led to the fire. The exact cause will be established during the probe," a police officer said.



"CCTV footage has been collected. The jar containing the liquid was also seized," he said.



The couple, residents of Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, had married about two months ago after being in a relationship for several years, the officer said. They had travelled to Sitong a few days ago for their honeymoon.



Incidentally, CCTV footage from the homestay showed flames spreading rapidly after something was poured onto the barbecue, causing Nikita to catch fire.



It also showed Samir trying to put out the flames by removing his T-shirt and using it to extinguish the fire on his wife's body.



Nikita's husband alleged that the fire broke out after turpentine oil was poured onto the barbecue.



However, homestay owner Nihal Ayan reportedly acknowledged negligence by an employee and said kerosene had been poured instead of cooking oil.



The family has also alleged that no safety precautions were taken, and the homestay authorities did not provide adequate assistance after the incident.



"A vehicle was called to take Nikita to the hospital, but it allegedly arrived about 40 minutes later. She was initially taken to a local hospital and subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Siliguri," the officer said. PTI