DUSU results: CJP questions opposition unity

20:09

The ABVP swept the DUSU panel for all but one post, with its candidate Yash Dabas set to become president.





The Congress's NSUI lost all four posts, while Deepanshu, an NSUI rebel-turned-Independent, won the vice-president's post.

The ABVP bagged three posts, with Dabas defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes for the post of president.





Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh won the posts of secretary and joint secretary. -- PTI

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results show that a majority of students are against the 'present regime' but remain divided, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said on Saturday, even as he questioned the Congress's handling of its outfit and the approach of some Left student organisations.The CJP leader said that the victory of the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was far from overwhelming, and was rather a consequence of division of votes.'A majority of students are against the present regime, but fractured, and hence it benefits the regime. But this is a silver lining. Those bagging positions must remember they are not kings or queens. The majority DID NOT vote for them,' Das said on X.He said the Congress and its 'bureaucratic wings' should focus on getting their 'game sorted' instead of 'hounding the CJP'."That sorting game has been going on for 12 years now, and people are losing patience - just like the rebel NSUI candidate who has won with a HUGE margin for VP on being denied NSUI ticket," he said.Das also said some in the Left unity were focused on 'ideological purity and exclusivity'."They should wake up and smell the coffee: No one is running to them for their validation," he said."If this is the opposition 'unity', then I'm afraid they will continue to remain in Opposition," Das said.The student election at Delhi University has traditionally been a direct contest between the ABVP, which is affiliated to the RSS, and the NSUI, the Congress's student wing.