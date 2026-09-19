DUSU poll results slap on Rahul Gandhi's face: BJP

19:42

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hailed the 'historic' victory of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, calling it a 'tight slap' on the face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and an outright rejection of his 'politics of falsehood'.



BJP president Nitin Nabin said the ABVP's victory in the campus elections mirrored the youth's 'continued faith' in positive and constructive student politics.



The ABVP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won three of the four central panel posts of DUSU, while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.



The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Siddharth Yadav said, "For a long time, Rahul Gandhi was working on creating an anti-India agenda. He was creating a narrative that the country's youth are moving away from nationalist ideas and the younger generation is appreciating the politics of lies and conspiracy."



He added, "Today's result (of the DUSU polls) is a tight slap on his face. DUSU results have completely demolished the narrative that the Congress, Left and their entire ecosystem was trying to build."



Yadav said DU students 'downed the shutter' of Gandhi's politics of "falsehood and negative propaganda", adding, "The DUSU results are GEN Z's mandate against Rahul Gandhi. It will give him sleepless nights."



The BJP spokesperson said that the DUSU results reflected the mood of the country's youth and rejected the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi. "Delhi University is a kind of mini-Bharat where students from across all states come to study… They have completely rejected Rahul Gandhi's politics of falsehood and negativity," he said.



"Rahul Gandhi is sounding 'jhooth ki goonj' at several places. Rahul Ji, are you able to hear this 'sach ki hunkaar' (roar of truth) from students or not?" Yadav added.



Earlier on X, Nabin said the ABVP's victory was rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First' and the youth's resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.



"Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP's historic victory in the DUSU elections!" the BJP chief said



"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," he added.



In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes.



Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes.



For the joint secretary post, the ABVP candidate secured 16,615 votes, against 15,778 garnered by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate, the closest second.



In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.



Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post. PTI PK VN