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DUSU poll: NSUI candidate alleges bogus voting

Sat, 19 September 2026
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National Students' Union of India (NSUI)'s Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) presidential candidate Vijai Shankar Meena on Saturday said that he would approach the court, alleging bogus and forced voting.

"We have not lost, and every Delhi University student won the election. Thank you so much for your immense support. We had lodged a complaint yesterday regarding incidents at colleges like Swami Shraddhanand College, Ramjas College and Shivaji College," Meena said.

"There was false voting, and students were forcibly made to vote, and their ID cards were confiscated. We will take this matter to court and fight for it," he added.

In the presidential race, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating Meena of the NSUI by 2,053 votes.

The Congress's student outfit failed to win any of the four central panel posts, narrowly losing the presidential and joint secretary posts.

The NSUI's performance was also affected by its rebel candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who contested as an Independent and secured the vice-president post by more than 13,700 votes.

The ABVP won the president, secretary, and joint secretary posts.  -- PTI

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