Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Developed nations emit 6 times more per capita than India: Modi

Sat, 19 September 2026
Share:
13:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said developing countries are often unfairly blamed for carbon emissions while the fact is that developed nations have six times more per capita carbon emissions compared to India.

Inaugurating an international conference on the environment and climate here, the prime minister also said that whenever he takes forward work on nuclear energy generation, people who always talk about the environment will move court to stop it.

"We all know that the responsibility for carbon emissions has often been wrongly placed on developing countries. While the historical truth is that even today, India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average," he said at the two-day event being attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials.

Modi said developed nations have six times more per capita carbon emissions compared to India and New Delhi strongly presents this fact on global platforms.

"And I would say to every Indian: You too say this forcefully," he said.

The prime minister said India is working with the rest of the world and is setting new standards for environmental protection.

He said that India is focusing on renewable energy and is the only nation in G20 that has already fulfilled its Paris (COP 21) commitments, well before its timeline.

"This is the power of New India. Non-fossil fuels, solar energy capacity, stoppage on carbon emissions... India's performance on all such metrics is being discussed across the world," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong's Nandigram candidate to be produced before court
LIVE! Cong's Nandigram candidate to be produced before court

Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year
Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year

US President Donald Trump has extended the USD 100,000 fee on employers for H-1B foreign workers for another year, citing a significant decrease in registrations from large IT outsourcing firms. This move, aimed at protecting American...

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill; India faces 100% tariff risk
Trump signs Russia sanctions bill; India faces 100% tariff risk

Trump has enacted a new law imposing significant sanctions on Russia and Iran, which could lead to tariffs of up to 100% on major energy importers like India and China.

Pakistani Naval Captain Was Reckless, Incompetent
Pakistani Naval Captain Was Reckless, Incompetent

The captain of the Pakistani naval ship was overconfident, reckless and professionally incompetent. He displayed false bravado and by his actions would have caused grievous injuries to his men onboard and severely damaged the ship.On the...

Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday
Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday

India's national security adviser was in Dhaka for roughly three-quarters of the day on Thursday to prepare the ground for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to New Delhi.