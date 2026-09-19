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Deepika, Ranveer welcome second daughter

Sat, 19 September 2026
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Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Singh and Padukone, who have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83, shared the news with a post on Instagram on Saturday, which featured the poster with 'Welcome Baby Girl. 19.9.2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer' written on it.

Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comments. 

'Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister,' Kriti Sanon wrote.

'Congratulations,' said Kriti Kharbanda.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

They announced the second pregnancy with a social media post which featured Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Singh recently appeared in Dhurandhar 2, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

He will next feature in Pralay.

The film is directed by Jay Mehta and is said to be a zombie and a survival thriller.

Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. The film is directed by

Siddharth Anand and also features Suhana Khan, among others.  -- PTI

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