Cong questions timing of party candidate's arrest

16:28

The Congress on Saturday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the timing of party candidate Milan Pradhan's arrest ahead of the Nandigram bypoll in West Bengal, when former CM Mamata Banerjee has extended her support, saying the people will respond to such tactics at the right time.



Congress media department head Pawan Khera told PTI that it was a matter of concern that the West Bengal Police arrested its nominee when the cases against him were old.



"Why did the West Bengal Police arrest the Congress candidate now? The complaint against him was old. When they suddenly came to know that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had extended support to the Congress in the Nandigram bypoll, our candidate was arrested," Khera said.



He added that people are waiting for the right time to respond to such tactics.



According to police, Pradhan was arrested in connection with at least four cases related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. Police have said the arrest was linked to a pending warrant.



Khera also criticised the Centre for imposing a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, alleging that the move was taken under pressure from the United States.



The new MDR framework is scheduled to take effect from October 15, with specific sectors such as fuel subject to a flat fee.



"If America has to decide everything, then tell us that next time we should vote for President Donald Trump," Khera said.



On posters carrying the words 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' put up against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled in the evening in Indore, Khera said the BJP had been running a propaganda campaign against the Congress for the past 12 years.



"Now the situation is such that the more they speak against us, the more seats we will get in elections," he said. -- PTI