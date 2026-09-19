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BIT Mesra student found hanging in hostel

Sat, 19 September 2026
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An engineering student of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra in Ranchi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Suman (24), a resident of Mahagama in Jharkhand's Godda district.

She was pursuing MSc in Physics from the institution.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that Suman died by suicide. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in Hostel Number 9. No suicide note was recovered but we found a diary in which she mentioned stress over family-related issues," BIT (Birla Institute of Technology) police outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Das said.

"The victim's father said his daughter had been distressed over the last few days," he said.

Her body was sent to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Police initiated a detailed investigation into the matter, he added.  -- PTI

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