Amit Shah skips Hubballi event due to health issues

14:20

Shah had arrived in Hubballi late on Friday night to attend the event.





He is scheduled to inaugurate the new headquarters building of Sri Beereshwara Cooperative Credit Society in Belagavi district later in the day. -- PTI

Union Minister Amit Shah could not attend the scheduled event in Hubballi on Saturday after he developed health issues, official sources said.He was scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi.KLE Society Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, while addressing the gathering, said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the main attraction of this historic event, has remained in the hotel on the advice of doctors as he developed health issues. He asked me to convey this message to you."Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar and Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Shri Jagadguru Moorusavirmath inaugurated the institutions in Shah's absence.