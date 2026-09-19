Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah skips Hubballi event due to health issues

Sat, 19 September 2026
Share:
14:20
image
Union Minister Amit Shah could not attend the scheduled event in Hubballi on Saturday after he developed health issues, official sources said.

He was scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi.

KLE Society Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, while addressing the gathering, said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the main attraction of this historic event, has remained in the hotel on the advice of doctors as he developed health issues. He asked me to convey this message to you."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar and Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Shri Jagadguru Moorusavirmath inaugurated the institutions in Shah's absence.

Shah had arrived in Hubballi late on Friday night to attend the event.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the new headquarters building of Sri Beereshwara Cooperative Credit Society in Belagavi district later in the day. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! More sexual abuse survivors testify against TN granite baron
LIVE! More sexual abuse survivors testify against TN granite baron

Another Mamata candidate withdraws, retracts hrs later
Another Mamata candidate withdraws, retracts hrs later

A Trinamool Congress candidate for the Rejinagar by-election, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, initially announced his withdrawal citing harassment and symbol issues, only to reverse his decision hours later after intervention from party supremo...

Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday
Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday

India's national security adviser was in Dhaka for roughly three-quarters of the day on Thursday to prepare the ground for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to New Delhi.

Mamata moves SC against EC order on party name, symbol
Mamata moves SC against EC order on party name, symbol

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's interim decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and party symbol. The EC had allotted separate names...

Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year
Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year

US President Donald Trump has extended the USD 100,000 fee on employers for H-1B foreign workers for another year, citing a significant decrease in registrations from large IT outsourcing firms. This move, aimed at protecting American...