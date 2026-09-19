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ABVP wins DUSU prez post in nail-biting contest

Sat, 19 September 2026
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three of the four central panel posts in the high-profile Delhi University Students' Union election, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an National Students' Union of India ticket, won the vice-president's post.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes, emerging victorious after he was not given the NSUI ticket.

For the joint secretary's post, ABVP's candidate secured 16,615 votes against 15,778 votes polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate.

In the secretary's race, the ABVP candidate polled 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate secured 14,869 votes.

Last year, the ABVP had won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post.  -- PTI

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