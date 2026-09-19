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1965 war hero Flight Lieutenant A T Cooke dies

Sat, 19 September 2026
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15:39
Photo: @IAF_MCC/X
Photo: @IAF_MCC/X
Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke (retd), whose legendary dogfight over Kalaikunda during the 1965 India-Pakistan War remains a 'masterclass in aggressive air combat', has died, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday.

The Vir Chakra awardee passed away in Delhi on Friday, a senior official said.

The IAF in a post on X paid tribute to the veteran air warrior, and recalled his heroics and supreme valour displayed during the war.

"All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend their deepest condolences on the passing of Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, VrC. A war hero whose courage is etched forever in the annals of military aviation, Flt Lt Cooke exemplified supreme valor during the 1965 Indo-Pak War," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared an old photo of him.

"His legendary dogfight over Kalaikunda remains a masterclass in aggressive air combat and unwavering resolve. For his conspicuous gallantry, tactical brilliance, and disregard to personal safety, he was awarded the Vir Chakra. His memory will continue to inspire generations of Air Warriors," it said.

Kalaikunda air base is located in West Bengal, and a fierce aerial combat had taken place over it, between IAF's pilots and Pakistani pilots flying PAF's Sabres, during the 1965 war.  -- PTI

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