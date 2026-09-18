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11 PG hostels sealed in Pune for fire-safety violations

Sat, 19 September 2026
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A view of the PMC building in Pune./Image Courtesy PMC on X
A view of the PMC building in Pune./Image Courtesy PMC on X
The fire department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday sealed 11 Paying Guest (PG) hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar areas for allegedly operating without mandatory fire-safety equipment, officials said.

Colleges and other educational institutes which refer students to such unsafe or unauthorised hostels could also face action, they said. 

The action followed a citywide fire-safety inspection ordered by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the wake of recent fire tragedies in Delhi and other cities.

Fire Brigade teams found several three- and four-storey buildings housing more than 100 students each but lacking fire-fighting systems in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar, an official release said.

The owners or operators of these facilities also failed to produce necessary documents including property tax records, drainage no-objection certificates, fire NOCs, structural audit reports, water NOCs and building permissions. 

The inspections are part of a wider exercise covering hospitals, hostels, study centres, coaching classes and libraries. The audit will cover larger establishments, including high-rise buildings and private companies, in subsequent phases, the release said.

The Fire Brigade has been asked to submit a report on the exercise within 10 days. 

"The action is part of our campaign to strengthen Pune's fire-fighting mechanism. The fire department will inspect hostels, libraries, hospitals and other establishments and take action wherever there is non-compliance," Ram said. -- PTI

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