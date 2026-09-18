What does Vicky Kaushal have that SRK doesn't?

11:12

Vicky Kaushal at the Apple showroom in BKC

As excitement over the new iPhone 18 series grew with sales opening on Friday, the buzz seems to have caught up with Bollywood too.



Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Apple BKC in Mumbai on Friday, where he picked up the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro Max as sales officially began.



The 'Raazi' actor was seen at the Apple showroom on the launch day of the new iPhone lineup. In visuals captured by paparazzi, Vicky was seen checking out the phone and taking selfies before waving at the cameras with his new device in hand.



Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, September 18. The company had opened pre-orders for the two models earlier this month, with Apple BKC among the stores offering customers the phones from the launch day.



A customer from Bengaluru, Rahul, who has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, said he arrived at around 5 am and described the annual iPhone launch as a "festival".



"I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone," he said. -- ANI