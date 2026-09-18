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Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman

Fri, 18 September 2026
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Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after more than five decades in the role.

Buffett, 96, will become chairman emeritus with immediate effect, the company said Friday. His son, Howard Buffett, will succeed him as chairman. Howard has served on Berkshire Hathaway's board since 1993.

Warren Buffett will remain a director of the company. He had served as chairman since 1970 and stepped down as CEO late last year, when Greg Abel succeeded him.

"I have served Berkshire since 1965," Buffett said in a letter to shareholders. "Sixty-plus years in, I still have the best job in the world. That is not something many people my age can say, and I have never felt better about what comes next."

Buffett said he was confident in the company's future under the leadership of Greg Abel and his son, Howard. -- Agencies

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