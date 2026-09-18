US warns Iranian officials against luxury shopping at UNGA

10:04

The Iranian delegation includes President Masoud Pezeshkian

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Thursday warned Iranian officials against using their visit to New York for the UN General Assembly to go on luxury shopping sprees, saying, "not on our watch", even as the US has approved visas for Iran's delegation to attend the UNGA High-Level Week.



Pigott tried to compare the claimed plight of an average Iranian against the officials who will be visiting New York for the 81st UNGA High-Level Week and, according to him, will use the opportunity to go on "shopping sprees". He also claimed that the "shopping sprees" will be done on money that is paid for by the "Iranian people's suffering."



In a post on X, Pigott said, "While ordinary Iranians endure brutal repression, water and electricity shortages, and soaring inflation, the regime's officials want to go on shopping sprees in New York. Not on our watch. We will not let the Iranian regime's elites exploit UNGA for a luxury retail splurge paid for by the Iranian people's suffering, all while the regime funnels Iran's wealth to support its terrorist proxies."



He added, "The US will continue to ban Iranian UN Mission officials, visiting officials, and their dependents from buying wholesale club memberships or luxury goods here. New York-area retailers: be on guard, don't become complicit in these violations."



The remarks came as the US State Department issued visas to Iran's delegation to attend next week's UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, according to Anadolu news agency.



"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.



"The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy. The delegation is smaller than last year," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.



Iran's delegation reportedly includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. -- ANI