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UP: Man axes mother, sister to death over land dispute

Fri, 18 September 2026
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A 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter were allegedly killed with an axe by the woman's 36-year-old son during a dispute over taking a cart to a field to collect a crop harvest in Jaunpur district on Friday, police said.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place in Saidapur village under Rampur police station limits, where a longstanding land dispute between the accused, Bhupendra Patel, and his sister Gaura Devi allegedly turned violent.

According to SP (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh, the siblings had been embroiled in a land-related dispute for a long time and frequently quarrelled over the issue.

Around 3 pm, Gaura Devi was discussing taking a cart to the field to bring back the urad crop when an argument broke out between her and Bhupendra, the officer said.

The accused allegedly attacked Gaura Devi with an axe during the altercation. Their mother, Sheetla Devi, was also struck while attempting to intervene, police said.

Both women died at the spot, according to the police. -- PTI

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