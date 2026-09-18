UAE Prez dials Modi, discusses West Asia, strategic ties

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PM Narendra Modi in a conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on January 19, 2026./DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia and ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.



The prime minister and the UAE president reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.



The two leaders also discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health.



"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE President conveyed warm greetings on the Prime Minister's birthday," the statement said. -- PTI