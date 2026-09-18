Tata Sons listing to unlock value, deepen capital markets

16:30

Tata Sons' board resolving to comply with Reserve Bank of India guidelines that require the group's holding company to list could reshape India's equity markets by unlocking value trapped in one of the country's largest and most complex corporate structures, market participants said..



The board also reappointed N. Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for a further five-year term, securing leadership continuity.



Tata Sons sits atop a portfolio spanning steel, software, automobiles, hospitality, aviation and financial services, valued in hundreds of billions of dollars. Much of that obscured value is currently within the holding company's web of cross-holdings in listed and unlisted group businesses. A public listing would force disclosure and valuation of those stakes for the first time, giving investors a direct line of sight into assets that have long traded at a discount to their true worth.



Brokers said the listing carries major implications for market depth, transparency, valuation and investor participation, calling it a marker of India's progress toward becoming a global capital-market powerhouse. The move gives millions of retail shareholders a way to gain exposure to a broad set of well-governed, market-leading Tata businesses through a single investment, they said.



Corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services in a report said an initial public offering would benefit the roughly 1.77 crore (non-unique) shareholders across Tata group companies that hold indirect exposure to Tata Sons through their stakes in the holding firm.



A potential offering could be among India's largest, with reports pointing to a deal size of at least USD 5 billion and a valuation above Rs 20 lakh crore, though the final size would hinge on how much of the company is sold down, it said.



Markets have already begun pricing in the potential gains: shares of group companies, including Tata Power and Tata Motors' passenger-vehicle arm, rose in recent sessions on expectations that a listing would unlock value in their cross-holdings of the parent. -- PTI