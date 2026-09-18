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Tata Group stocks fall after previous session's rally

Fri, 18 September 2026
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Tata Group stocks declined on Friday during morning trade after advancing in the previous session, with Tata Chemicals tumbling nearly 9 per cent, amid profit-taking.

Tata Sons plunged into its most serious boardroom crisis since the ouster of Cyrus Mistry after directors voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a further five-year term, prompting Tata Trusts to declare the resolution void and reopen a broader battle over the conglomerate's future.

Shares of Tata Chemicals tanked 8.89 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation tumbled 5 per cent, TCS dropped 3.64 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 3.35 per cent, Tata Power dipped 2 per cent, Tata Elxsi was down 1.76 per cent, Tata Steel edged lower by 1.30 per cent, Titan 1.29 per cent, Tata Consumer Products 0.98 per cent, Tata Communications dipped 0.72 per cent and Voltas 0.69 per cent on the BSE.

Tata Group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Tata Chemicals surging nearly 7 per cent. -- PTI

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