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SC allows NSE-SEBI deal in co-location, dark fibre cases

Fri, 18 September 2026
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The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the settlement between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the long-running co-location and dark fibre matters, bringing the regulatory proceedings arising from the cases to an end.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran permitted the settlement and disposed of the proceedings pending before it in connection with the two matters.

The settlement covers a total payment of Rs 1,491.21 crore by NSE under SEBI's settlement mechanism. The amount comprises Rs 1,223.56 crore towards the co-location matter and Rs 267.65 crore towards the dark fibre case.

NSE had already deposited Rs 776.47 crore with SEBI and subsequently paid another Rs 714.74 crore after SEBI accepted the settlement proposal, completing the Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement.

The cases stem from allegations concerning the manner in which NSE's co-location infrastructure and trading data were accessed by certain brokers.

In the co-location matter, SEBI's proceedings concerned allegations of preferential access to the Tick-by-Tick data feed and shortcomings in NSE's system for ensuring fair and equitable access to its trading infrastructure. 

The proceedings also examined issues including the absence of a randomiser, IP allocation and load-balancing and access to secondary servers. -- ANI

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