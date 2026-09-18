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Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to European refiners after attack

Fri, 18 September 2026
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Saudi Aramco has told at least two European refining customers that they will receive no crude oil next month after an attack damaged a key pipeline, Reuters reported quoting Bloomberg News on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

European refiners generally purchase Saudi crude under term contracts guaranteeing monthly supplies. However, Aramco has informed some customers that their October deliveries will not proceed, the report said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier warned European buyers that some cargoes would be cancelled after drone attacks forced the shutdown of its East-West pipeline, damaging three pumping stations and disrupting oil loadings at Yanbu, the report said.

The Iran-backed Houthi militant group targeted Saudi oil facilities and some other civilian infrastructure on September 8, triggering widespread apprehensions about further escalation in the West Asia conflict.  -- With PTI inputs

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