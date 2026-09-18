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Rupee closes unchanged at 95.89 against US dollar

Fri, 18 September 2026
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19:08
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The rupee pared initial gains to close unchanged at 95.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong American currency.

Positive momentum in domestic equity markets, however, supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.

They also said the rupee's fall was capped as crude prices slid below the 104-per-barrel level, and US bond yields eased after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75 and touched the intraday high of 95.71 before settling at 95.89 (provisional) against the greenback, its previous closing level.

The local unit had ended 2 paise higher at 95.89 against the American currency on Thursday, after declining 150 paise, or nearly 1.5 percent, in the preceding eight sessions since the closing level of 94.43 against the greenback recorded on September 4. -- PTI

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