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Pakistan will go to 'any extent' to defend Saudi Arabia: Army

Fri, 18 September 2026
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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh, September 17, 2025./courtesy Saudi Press Agency/X
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receives Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh, September 17, 2025./courtesy Saudi Press Agency/X
Pakistan will go to "any extent" to defend Saudi Arabia, a top army general has said, asserting that Islamabad's commitment to the Gulf Kingdom's security is "unconditional".

"Pakistan fully stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both diplomatically and physically. And I would like to underscore here the word physically," Pakistan army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Arab News in an interview on Thursday.

"We will go to any extent…to any extent as asked and required by our Saudi brothers," said Sharif.

His remarks came amid an ongoing escalation involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, who carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and established control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement last month, under which an armed attack on any of the three countries would be considered an attack on all. -- PTI

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