Over 2,000 security personnel deployed for DUSU polls

09:12

Security was tightened across Delhi University on Friday as polling for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) elections got underway, with more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the North and South campuses, an official said.





Voting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held in two shifts.





Students attending day classes will vote from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while polling at evening colleges will take place from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.





A senior police officer said security arrangements had been put in place around all colleges and other important locations to ensure peaceful polling and maintain law and order.





Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence around the campuses, he said.





Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements.





Security has been heightened around polling centres to regulate movement, prevent overcrowding and check unauthorised gatherings and clashes, the officer said.





Police teams are keeping a close watch on sensitive and vulnerable points, particularly areas expected to witness heavy movement of students and supporters during polling.





The university has also restricted vehicular movement on key stretches, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road.





The restrictions will remain in place on Friday and Saturday until the declaration of results.





Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements for polling and counting.





The election is witnessing a contest among major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI Left alliance.





In the 2025 elections, ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, including the president's post, while NSUI secured the vice-president's position.





Counting of votes will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.





Police personnel will remain deployed during the counting process to ensure that the declaration of results takes place peacefully, the officer said. -- PTI