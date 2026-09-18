Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Over 2,000 security personnel deployed for DUSU polls

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
09:12
image
Security was tightened across Delhi University on Friday as polling for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) elections got underway, with more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the North and South campuses, an official said.

Voting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held in two shifts.

Students attending day classes will vote from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while polling at evening colleges will take place from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

A senior police officer said security arrangements had been put in place around all colleges and other important locations to ensure peaceful polling and maintain law and order.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence around the campuses, he said.

Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements.

Security has been heightened around polling centres to regulate movement, prevent overcrowding and check unauthorised gatherings and clashes, the officer said.

Police teams are keeping a close watch on sensitive and vulnerable points, particularly areas expected to witness heavy movement of students and supporters during polling.

The university has also restricted vehicular movement on key stretches, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road.

The restrictions will remain in place on Friday and Saturday until the declaration of results.

Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements for polling and counting.

The election is witnessing a contest among major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI Left alliance.

In the 2025 elections, ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, including the president's post, while NSUI secured the vice-president's position.

Counting of votes will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

Police personnel will remain deployed during the counting process to ensure that the declaration of results takes place peacefully, the officer said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 43% on 1st day
LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 43% on 1st day

World leaders ill after BRICS Summit? MEA says...
World leaders ill after BRICS Summit? MEA says...

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a warning against 'malicious' and 'misleading' social media posts concerning the health of world leaders, specifically Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril...

Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch
Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch

Its unresolved, noncommittal conclusion is exactly the sort of anticlimactic reality Daayra wants to bring our attention to.Neither justice nor revenge can undo the fate met by the world's Nirbhayas or Arushis, observes Sukanya Verma.

LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Daayra Review
LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Daayra Review

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran come together for the first time in Director Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. Stay tuned as we bring you live reactions, standout moments and everything happening on the big screen as it unfolds.

'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'
'We Get 4 Threats From Terrorists Every Month'

'...in which our names are written with our phone numbers.'