One worker dies, another injured in accident at Tata Steel unit in J'khand

23:48

One contract worker died and another was injured after they were buried beneath a mound of earth at an expansion site inside Tata Steel's Tinplate Division here on Friday evening, the police said.



Golmuri police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman told PTI that the injured worker was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Bistupur and his condition was stated to be stable.



The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma (27), was a resident of Bihar.



"The body of the worker has been kept at the Tata Main Hospital mortuary and would be taken for postmortem at the MGM Hospital on Saturday," the police officer said.



Tata Steel, in a statement, said that the contract worker was employed by a private firm.



"The incident occurred during shuttering support fixing work for the tower crane foundation at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) area and resulted in his unfortunate death," the statement read.



Tata Steel spokesperson said that the matter is being probed. -- PTI