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NTA's office in Delhi guarded by 38 CRPF jawans

Fri, 18 September 2026
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15:04
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The Central government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the National Testing Agency's (NTA) new permanent office near Minto Road in New Delhi is secured by 38 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain confidentiality and security of examination-related operations and prevent future leaks.

The Centre said the facility, spread over 55,000 square feet, has been secured as part of measures to strengthen the NTA's infrastructure and ensure the secrecy of confidential examination material.

The submissions were made by Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta while the Supreme Court was hearing petitions concerning reforms in the NTA and implementation of the recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan Committee.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe sought details on the progress made by the Centre in implementing the recommendations and the measures being considered to strengthen the examination agency.

Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, in its affidavit told the Court that the NTA is undergoing a transition, with specific units being converted into functional structures.

The Centre said the NTA's leadership structure has also been upgraded with new appointments including a Secretary General and domain-specialised personnel for areas including security, human resources and research and development.

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