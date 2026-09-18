Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
14:34
image
The mega Rs 22,569 crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received 90 per cent subscription so far on the second day of bidding on Friday.

The NSE IPO received bids for 8,00,16,168 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, as per data available with the BSE till 12:50 PM.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.20 times, while the non-institutional investors portion garnered 1.19 times subscription. The retail investors quota received 61 per cent subscription.

The offering is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO in 2024.

The NSE on Wednesday raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

Additionally, sovereign wealth funds GIC Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norges Bank, as well as Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management also participated in the anchor round.

The IPO comprises an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. It will command a valuation of up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue will close on September 21. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2
LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2

Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop
Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop

Surendra Koli, a key accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings case, has been found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar. Koli, who had been acquitted in several Nithari cases, was a domestic help for co-accused Moninder Singh...

Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster
Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster

A Sikh truck driver was brutally stabbed multiple times in a Wyoming rest area, an incident occurring amidst a reported rise in anti-South Asian rhetoric in the US. The attacker has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree...

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'If you listen to a rowdy in a class, he will keep on bullying you.''India can say do whatever you want. We will not compromise on anything.'

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

The soil mingled with the blood of 114 soldiers, gathered from the battlefield, has been preserved in a glass bottle in Rezang La.When the frozen bodies of the were recovered, they had their rifles in hand, fingers on the trigger,...