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No victory procession after DUSU election results: Delhi HC

Fri, 18 September 2026
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The Delhi high court on Friday ordered a complete ban on victory processions after the declaration of results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, and asked all student organisations and candidates to explain why electoral damages should not be imposed on them for violation of norms.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions after observing that there were frequent and blatant violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations during the DUSU elections.

The voting is presently underway across Delhi University campuses. Counting of votes will be undertaken on Saturday.

"Having noted frequent violations on the part of the students, candidates and student organisations, we propose to impose collective damages not only on the students found violating the norms but also the student organisations. Student organisations and students will file their replies showing causes as to why they should not be saddled with electoral damages," the court said, asserting that it would "not accept any apology this time". -- PTI

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