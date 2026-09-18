Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nithari murders: Surinder Koli found dead in tea shop

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
14:08
image
Nithari case accused Surinder Koli was found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday, police said.

Koli, who was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2
LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2

Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop
Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop

Surendra Koli, a key accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings case, has been found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar. Koli, who had been acquitted in several Nithari cases, was a domestic help for co-accused Moninder Singh...

Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster
Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster

A Sikh truck driver was brutally stabbed multiple times in a Wyoming rest area, an incident occurring amidst a reported rise in anti-South Asian rhetoric in the US. The attacker has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree...

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'If you listen to a rowdy in a class, he will keep on bullying you.''India can say do whatever you want. We will not compromise on anything.'

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

The soil mingled with the blood of 114 soldiers, gathered from the battlefield, has been preserved in a glass bottle in Rezang La.When the frozen bodies of the were recovered, they had their rifles in hand, fingers on the trigger,...