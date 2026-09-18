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Mumbai man assaulted after he objects to noise during Ganpati immersion; 4 held

Fri, 18 September 2026
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A man was allegedly assaulted and suffered a severe nose injury after objecting to loud music and bursting of firecrackers during a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Goregaon East, following which four persons were arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning outside Pradhan Society on Gotewadi Road, the Vanrai police station official said.

Advait Arun Madkaikar (29) had objected to a group playing 'dhol-tasha' and bursting firecrackers right outside his residential society and began filming them, which triggered an argument, the official said.

"One of the men being filmed punched Mandkaikar in the face, while three others kicked him. He suffered a severe nose injury, which required surgery. Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Wednesday against four persons, who were later held," the official said.

The four, including the driver of the vehicle in which the idol was being ferried, were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, common intention and other offences, he informed.

A video recorded by Madkaikar displaying his injuries went viral on social media platforms. The incident comes in the midst of an acrimonious debate in several cities in Maharashtra on the use of sound amplifiers, popularly called DJs, during Ganpati festivities. -- PTI

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