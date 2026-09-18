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Mamata-led TMC submits names, symbol choices to EC 'under strongest protest'

Fri, 18 September 2026
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The Trinamool Congress, led by its founder and chairperson Mamata Banerjee, submitted its response to the Election Commission's interim order that temporarily removed the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its "flowers and grass" symbol from the ballot for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

The party emailed its choices of new names and symbols for the upcoming elections to the poll panel at 11:36 pm on Thursday and submitted them "under strongest protest", according to sources.

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the Election Commission directed the two sides in the dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) not to use the party name and its "flowers and grass" symbol for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, and asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning.  

The EC said the proposed name could be similar to All India Trinamool Congress, and the symbol must be chosen from the list of free or available symbols notified for independents and registered unrecognised political parties.  

The bypolls to Rejinagar and Nandigram are scheduled for October 6. 

The poll panel said the time available was not enough to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, but noted the urgency of the party name and symbol for the upcoming by-elections. -- PTI  

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