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Malayalam news channel MD held in excise case amid Messi event probe

Fri, 18 September 2026
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The managing director of a private Malayalam news channel was arrested by Excise officials from Kalamassery in Kochi in the wee hours of Thursday after liquor in excess of the permissible limit was recovered during a police search at his ancestral house in Wayanad, Excise officials said.

The Excise department registered a case against Anto Augustine based on a police report after the liquor was recovered during the search, they said.

The Special Investigation Team on Wednesday searched the office and residences of Augustine and his two brothers in Kochi and Wayanad as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in a failed football event featuring Argentina star Lionel Messi and sponsored by Reporter Broadcasting Company.

The Excise case was registered under various non-bailable sections of the Abkari Act for possessing liquor in excess of the permissible quantity, officials said.

Augustine was arrested and later taken to Wayanad, Excise officials said. -- PTI

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