Karnataka to recognise Tulu as state's second additional language

17:22

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar/File image

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to recognise Tulu as the state's second additional language, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.



The chief minister said the Tulu language, spoken primarily in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts carries the potential for educational and cultural growth.



A Cabinet note shared by the Chief Minister's Office said it would be the "second additional administrative language".



Shivakumar also said the state government would bring out a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka given its long coastline, rich cultural tradition, religious and heritage sites.



He also said that the state Cabinet approved proposals worth Rs 32,611 crore for development projects comprising Rs 16,000 crore for rural development and an equal amount for the coastal region. -- PTI