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iPhone launch is like a festival: Buyers queue up as iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale

Fri, 18 September 2026
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A customer described the iPhone launch as a "festival" as buyers gathered in large numbers at Apple Stores across India to purchase the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale across India on Friday, drawing eager customers to Apple Stores in Noida, Bengaluru and Maharashtra as buyers lined up to get their hands on the latest devices.

A customer from Bengaluru, Rahul, who has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, said he arrived at around 5 am and described the annual iPhone launch as a "festival".

"I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone," he said.

In Noida, customers thronged the Apple Store at DLF Mall as the official sale of the new iPhone models began.

A buyer who travelled from Punjab said he had been waiting in the queue since 6 am and managed to get the first iPhone 18 Pro Max after making the earliest booking. -- ANI

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