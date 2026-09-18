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Infant mauled by pit bull in Sonipat

Fri, 18 September 2026
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An six-month-old boy was seriously injured after he was mauled by a pit bull in Haryana's Sonipat, his family said on Friday.

CCTV footage of the gruesome incident, which occurred in Sikka Colony in Sonipat on Monday, went viral online.

In the video, a pit bull is seen lunging at a woman holding the baby. 

The woman tries to dodge the dog, but falls, with the baby falling face down beside her. While the woman manages to get up, the pit bull catches hold of the six-month-old, dragging him across the street.

Multiple people are seen trying to free the baby, who is bleeding, from the dog's jaws. The dog finally lets go after a man hits it multiple times with a stick.

Nirmala Devi, the infant's grandmother, told reporters that the baby's aunt had taken him out of the house to feed him when a pet pit bull of the family's neighbour attacked them.

"The dog knocked the infant to the ground and started to drag him with its jaws," she said.

She said her grandson sustained multiple bite injuries, including on his face and belly, and is undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

An official from the concerned police station in Sonipat said no case has been registered in the matter.

"We have not yet received any complaint from the family," he said. -- PTI

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