Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves drop by $4.924 bn to $780.782 bn

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
19:54
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $4.924 billion to $780.782 billion during the week ended September 11 due to a fall in foreign currency and gold reserves, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, forex reserves jumped by a record $44.903 billion to a new lifetime high of $785.706 billion.

For the week ended September 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by $.372 billion to $645.796 billion, the central bank data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves fell by $2.591 billion to $111.225 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $39 million to $18.845 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC allows NSE-SEBI deal in co-location, dark fibre cases
LIVE! SC allows NSE-SEBI deal in co-location, dark fibre cases

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'If you listen to a rowdy in a class, he will keep on bullying you.''India can say do whatever you want. We will not compromise on anything.'

HAL hands over LCA Tejas, HTT-40 trainer aircraft to IAF
HAL hands over LCA Tejas, HTT-40 trainer aircraft to IAF

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, and Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans. This significant handover, witnessed by...

The new symbol for Mamata's party is...
The new symbol for Mamata's party is...

The Election Commission has allotted the 'Football Player' symbol to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, while the rival Arup Roy-led group will contest with the 'Envelope' symbol.

UP X user booked for commenting on Kangana's post
UP X user booked for commenting on Kangana's post

Police in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, have registered a case against an X user for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut online. The complaint was filed by the...