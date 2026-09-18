India's forex reserves drop by $4.924 bn to $780.782 bn

19:54

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.924 billion to $780.782 billion during the week ended September 11 due to a fall in foreign currency and gold reserves, according to the RBI data released on Friday.



In the previous reporting week, forex reserves jumped by a record $44.903 billion to a new lifetime high of $785.706 billion.



For the week ended September 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by $.372 billion to $645.796 billion, the central bank data showed.



Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.



The value of gold reserves fell by $2.591 billion to $111.225 billion during the week, the RBI said.



The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $39 million to $18.845 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI