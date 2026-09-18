Indian born Cheetah KGP12 gives birth to four cubs in Kuno

14:42

The proud new mom with the cubs

KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park, in what is being described as a historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah, a day after the initiative completed four years.



In a post on X, Union Environment Minister Bupender Yadav said, "A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno."



"Four years, four new lives; a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India," Yadav said.



"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family," the Union Minister extended his congratulations to those associated with the initiative.



India's cheetah population has increased to 52, including 32 cheetahs born in the country, with 49 currently in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, according to the four-year status review of the cheetah reintroduction programme. -- ANI