Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Indian born Cheetah KGP12 gives birth to four cubs in Kuno

Fri, 18 September 2026
Share:
14:42
The proud new mom with the cubs
The proud new mom with the cubs
KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park, in what is being described as a historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah, a day after the initiative completed four years.

In a post on X, Union Environment Minister Bupender Yadav said, "A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno."

"Four years, four new lives; a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India," Yadav said.

 "Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family," the Union Minister extended his congratulations to those associated with the initiative.

India's cheetah population has increased to 52, including 32 cheetahs born in the country, with 49 currently in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, according to the four-year status review of the cheetah reintroduction programme. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2
LIVE! NSE IPO subscribed 90% so far on day 2

Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop
Nithari accused Surendra Koli found dead in his tea shop

Surendra Koli, a key accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings case, has been found dead in his tea stall in Haridwar. Koli, who had been acquitted in several Nithari cases, was a domestic help for co-accused Moninder Singh...

Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster
Sikh trucker stabbed in US days after govt's hate poster

A Sikh truck driver was brutally stabbed multiple times in a Wyoming rest area, an incident occurring amidst a reported rise in anti-South Asian rhetoric in the US. The attacker has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree...

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'If you listen to a rowdy in a class, he will keep on bullying you.''India can say do whatever you want. We will not compromise on anything.'

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

The soil mingled with the blood of 114 soldiers, gathered from the battlefield, has been preserved in a glass bottle in Rezang La.When the frozen bodies of the were recovered, they had their rifles in hand, fingers on the trigger,...