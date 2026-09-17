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IIT grad, bank manager held for Rs 1 cr 'digital arrest' fraud

Fri, 18 September 2026
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An Indian Institute of Technology graduate and a bank manager were among six persons arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for allegedly duping a 68-year-old man of Rs 1.12 crore under the pretext of "digital arrest", an official said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tarik Momin, Rakesh Jain, Chintan Desai, Shakar Tyagi, G Gohel, and Ajay Sharma.

Gohel is a web developer with a BE degree from IIT Delhi and was previously booked in a 2021 cheating case, while Tyagi works as an operations manager with a private bank, the official said.

"The victim is a retired businessman from Dahisar. He was kept under digital arrest at his residence for nearly two weeks between July and August. The fraudsters initially contacted him posing as Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials, alleging his Aadhaar details were misused in a money laundering case registered in Delhi," the official said.

Subsequently, an impersonator named 'Vijay Khanna' placed him under WhatsApp video calls wearing police uniforms and displaying fake documents bearing official logos and references to the Supreme Court, the official said. -- PTI

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