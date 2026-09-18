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Happy to see Gen Z discussing 'dharm': RSS chief

Fri, 18 September 2026
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that he was happy to see young people (Gen Z) discussing dharm at a time when some consider it an 'old people's affair'.

Addressing around 1,700 young students or Gen Z participants at the Yuva Dharm Sansad in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Bhagwat remarked that dharm (righteousness) is in our DNA and conduct, guiding our actions.

He described dharm as above religion, noting that while the latter binds, the former liberates and leads to moksha (salvation).

The RSS chief urged the young audience to shed prejudices, saying that anyone who truly wanted to understand dharm must set aside preconceived notions.

He claimed that adharm (unrighteousness) led to deforestation and poses a threat to human existence.

Around 300 scholars, teachers, researchers and religious leaders will participate in the Yuva Dharm Sansad, organisers said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the concluding session on September 19.

According to the organisers, this is the sixth edition of the Yuva Dharma Sansad, following events in Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar and Kanchipuram.

The event will be held in Dwarka next year.  -- PTI

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