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HAL hands over Tejas trainer aircraft to IAF

Fri, 18 September 2026
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State-run defence major HAL on Friday handed over LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force and Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans here.

The platforms were displayed and a pooja was also performed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu at the handing-over ceremony of HAL's platforms.

Singh also sat inside the Dhruv NG, which was displayed at the venue. It is a HAL-designed and manufactured 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter, officials said.

The handover marks an important milestone in the country's self-reliance journey, as the event highlighted the role being played by HAL and its industry partners in strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

According to HAL authorities, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has handed over two LCA FOC Trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, completing the twin-seater deliveries under the FOC contract, and four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), marking the induction of the civil-certified Dhruv NG into the civil aviation segment.

The HTT-40 Basic Trainer aircraft which was named Ankur today has also been handed over to the Indian Air Force, marking the start of deliveries under the 70-aircraft contract.

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