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Gurugram hit-and-run: Bainsla, cousin sent to 14 days in jail

Fri, 18 September 2026
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A city court on Friday sent Kalyan Bainsla and cousin Lavnish, who were arrested in connection with the hit-and-run case involving biker Shivani Chauhan alias Sia, to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

They were produced in the court after the two-day police remand ended on Friday.

According to police, the court has fixed October 1 as the next date of hearing.

"Both the accused were produced in the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal after their two-day police custody ended on Friday. The court sent them to judicial custody. A further probe is underway," a senior police officer said.

The case pertains to Bainsla, a gym owner, grazing his car with biker Shivani Chauhan on the Golf Course road on Sunday, coming at speed from behind. The contact knocked Chauhan off and sent her skidding down the road in a life-threatening situation. PTI

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